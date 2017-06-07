Hang out with Saints Hall of Famers this weekend

For the second straight year, the Saints Hall of Fame Weekend will be held on the Coast.
Rickey Jackson, Vaughan Johnson, Michael Lewis, Jim Dombrowski, Eric Martin, Dalton Hilliard, Bobby Hebert, Jim Wilks and Derland Moore are the former Saints scheduled to attend the two-day event. Deuce McAllister will only attend the golf event. The Saints’ Super Bowl trophy will be on display.
The Saints Hall of Fame is working to raise money for a new building to replace the temporary location in the Superdome after the original hall was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.
“Last year’s event in Biloxi was one of our biggest fundraisers and was a fantastic weekend for our Hall of Famers,” Executive Director Ken Trahan said.
Here are the events:
▪ Friday: A scramble golf tournament at Grand Bear will have four-person teams joined by either a Hall of Famer or a Saints player or coach. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. The entry fee is $1,000 per team. Checks should be made to Biloxi Main Street, which will accept entries at 228-435-6370. The field will be limited to the first 22 teams to sign up.
▪ Friday: Saints Hall of Famers will be special guests of the Biloxi Shuckers contest against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at MGM Park.
▪ Saturday: The Kids Experience is set for 8:30-11 a.m. at MGM Park. There will be two 60-minute sessions when children ages 6-17 will participate in individual challenges and undergo training drills with Saints representatives and Hall of Famers. The fee is $10 per child or $15 for two children. Spectator admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at MGM Park Box Office.
▪ Saturday: The Saints Experience will run from 4-6:30 p.m. on the Great Lawn south of Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino. Saints players and Hall of Famers will be available for autographs and photos.
