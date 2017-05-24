Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints
Is the Superdome one of the worst places for football in the NFL?

By Jeff Clark

It’s one of the last “domes” in professional football. The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, is know as one of the sport’s rowdiest, loudest stadiums. But how does it compare wjith other facilities?

Fox Sports has ranked the 32 NFL stadiums from worst to best.

Though not at the bottom of the list, the Superdome came in at an underwhelming 21. Fox Sports claimed the environment of surrounding New Orleans enhances the stadium’s standing, but “the Superdome is the worst part of said big games and events.”

And what stadium was ranked at the top? Was it CenturyLink Field in Seattle or AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas? Actually, it’s Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

