Saints have a super class of 2017 for Hall of Fame

Two members of the New Orleans Saints team that won the Super Bowl in 2009 are headed into the Saints Hall of Fame, along with a long-time employee who has seen just about everything in the team's history.
Middle linebacker Jonathan Vilma, offensive guard Carl Nicks and administrative director Jay Romig have been selected to the Saints Hall of Fame by the media selection committee, adding three members to the illustrious group.
Vilma, who was initially drafted by the New York Jets, was traded to New Orleans in 2008 and instantly became the brain of the defense, racking up 530 tackles, eight sacks, six interceptions and five forced fumbles.
Nicks, a fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, was drafted in 2008, joined the starting lineup and teamed with Jahri Evans to form the NFL's best guard tandem. A Pro Bowler in 2010 and 2011, Nicks was a key member of one of the league's most explosive offenses.
The 2017 class will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Oct. 28, the same day as the New Orleans home game against the Chicago Bears.
