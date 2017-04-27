New Orleans Saints get defensive with first NFL Draft pick

The New Orleans Saints got defensive with their No. 11 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
On a night full of surprises, the Saints may have made the most predictable pick when they selected Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore.
In a deep cornerback class, Lattimore was considered the best of the group.
As a redshirt sophomore in 2017, Lattimore registered 41 tackles and four interceptions with nine passes defended for the Buckeyes. Lattimore is 6-feet, 193 pounds and was clocked at 4.36 seconds at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash. He also registered a vertical jump of 38.5 inches.
Lattimore battled hamstring injuries his first two seasons at Ohio State, but when he’s healthy he’s considered an elite athlete. The Saints are surely hoping he’s a lock-down cornerback with Pro Bowl potential. He’ll get plenty of early opportunities in New Orleans to prove himself.
Draft history
The Saints have focused on the offensive and defensive lines in recent drafts. Last year the Saints took Louisville defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins 12th overall. In 2015, the Saints selected Stanford offensive tackle Andrus Peat 13th overall. Like this year, the Saints had two first rounders in 2015 and used the 31st overall selection on Clemson linebacker Stephone Anthony.
The Saints drafted Oregon State receiver Brandin Cooks 20th overall back in 2013. They traded Cooks this offseason to New England, which is how they collected their second first rounder this year.
The draft continues Friday and Saturday. Rounds 2-3 will be Friday beginning at 6 p.m. The remaining four rounds will be Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. Both days will be televised on ESPN and NFL Network.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
NFL Draft
Rounds 2-3: Friday, 6 p.m.
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN, NFL Network
