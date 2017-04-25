Adrian Peterson tells ESPN he’s a Saint

New Orleans’ season-opener against the Minnesota Vikings just got a little more interesting after Adrian Peterson told ESPN that he’s signing a 2-year deal with the Saints for a reported $7 million.
Peterson, 32, reportedly told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he plans to sign later Tuesday.
“I am excited to be joining the New Orleans Saints,” Peterson told Anderson. “I’m really looking forward to this opportunity. Most importantly, I chose this team because it just felt right within my spirit. Additionally, my wife and family added their confirmation with the same feelings.
Peterson, a veteran who was the 2012 league MVP, has been with the Vikings for 10 seasons. He became a free agent this season when Minnesota opted not to pick up his $18 million option.
The Saints visit the Vikings in Week 1 as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Peterson also considered the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks while on the free agent trail.
Peterson will join No. 1 running back in Mark Ingram, who is 27 years old and under contract for two more years, in the backfield. But the Saints needed depth after Tim Hightower became a free agent and signed with San Francisco.
