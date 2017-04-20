New Orleans Saints

April 20, 2017 8:21 PM

Snowballs? Yes — Watch Saints use snowballs to release 2017-18 schedule

By Patrick Ochs

Snowballs in New Orleans in April. That’s a new one.

Every year NFL teams seem to try to one-up one another on the day schedules are officially released.

Many of the teams release creative videos, unveiling the upcoming season’s games.

Nothing in The Big Easy is done without at least a dash of pizazz, which the Saints proved once again this year when they used “snowballs” to release their 2017-18 schedule.

What do you think: Did the Saints get the tasty reveal right?

