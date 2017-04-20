New Orleans Saints will have prime-time open to 2017-18 season

The New Orleans Saints won’t ease into their 2017-18 schedule.
They will open the season at Minnesota (8-8 in 2016) on Monday Night Football. The debut will pit New Orleans against one of the NFL’s top defenses from 2016.
Things won’t get any easier after that; the Saints will host defending Super Bowl champion New England (14-2), then head to Carolina (6-10). The Saints cap the first quarter of their season by traveling all the way to London to play Miami (10-6).
Following a much-needed bye week, the Saints will sandwich home games against Detroit (9-7) and Chicago (3-13) around a trip to Green Bay (10-6) in Week 7.
New Orleans then alternates home/road games over the next seven weeks. The Saints will host Tampa Bay (9-7) in Week 9, visit Buffalo (7-9), host Washington (8-7-1), travel to the Los Angeles Rams (4-12), host Carolina, visit Atlanta (11-5) on a Thursday night in Week 14 and then welcome the New York Jets (5-11). They’ll wrap up the regular season with what could be pivotal matchups against the Falcons at home in Week 16, followed by a road game at the Buccaneers.
The Saints’ preseason schedule includes games at Cleveland (1-15) and the relocated Los Angeles Chargers (5-11), with home tilts against Houston (9-7) and Baltimore (8-8).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Saints 2017-18 schedule
Week 1: at Minnesota (Monday)
Week 2: New England
Week 3: at Carolina
Week 4: Miami (in London)
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: Detroit
Week 7: at Green Bay
Week 8: Chicago
Week 9: Tampa Bay
Week 10: at Buffalo
Week 11: Washington
Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13: Carolina
Week 14: at Atlanta (Thursday)
Week 15: New York Jets
Week 16: Atlanta
Week 17: at Tampa Bay
Comments