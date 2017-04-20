New Orleans Saints

April 20, 2017 7:01 PM

New Orleans Saints will have prime-time open to 2017-18 season

By Patrick Ochs

The New Orleans Saints won’t ease into their 2017-18 schedule.

They will open the season at Minnesota (8-8 in 2016) on Monday Night Football. The debut will pit New Orleans against one of the NFL’s top defenses from 2016.

Things won’t get any easier after that; the Saints will host defending Super Bowl champion New England (14-2), then head to Carolina (6-10). The Saints cap the first quarter of their season by traveling all the way to London to play Miami (10-6).

Following a much-needed bye week, the Saints will sandwich home games against Detroit (9-7) and Chicago (3-13) around a trip to Green Bay (10-6) in Week 7.

New Orleans then alternates home/road games over the next seven weeks. The Saints will host Tampa Bay (9-7) in Week 9, visit Buffalo (7-9), host Washington (8-7-1), travel to the Los Angeles Rams (4-12), host Carolina, visit Atlanta (11-5) on a Thursday night in Week 14 and then welcome the New York Jets (5-11). They’ll wrap up the regular season with what could be pivotal matchups against the Falcons at home in Week 16, followed by a road game at the Buccaneers.

The Saints’ preseason schedule includes games at Cleveland (1-15) and the relocated Los Angeles Chargers (5-11), with home tilts against Houston (9-7) and Baltimore (8-8).

Saints 2017-18 schedule

Week 1: at Minnesota (Monday)

Week 2: New England

Week 3: at Carolina

Week 4: Miami (in London)

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: Detroit

Week 7: at Green Bay

Week 8: Chicago

Week 9: Tampa Bay

Week 10: at Buffalo

Week 11: Washington

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13: Carolina

Week 14: at Atlanta (Thursday)

Week 15: New York Jets

Week 16: Atlanta

Week 17: at Tampa Bay

