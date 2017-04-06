Report: Adrian Peterson to meet with New Orleans Saints

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will meet with the New Orleans Saints next week, the NFL Network reported Thursday.
Former #Vikings RB Adrian Peterson will meet with the #Saints next week, per @HeathEvans44.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 6, 2017
Ian Rapoport and former Saints fullback Heath Evans of the NFL Network made the report.
Peterson recently visited the New England Patriots, but the reigning Super Bowl champions didn’t offer the former Oklahoma star a contract.
Peterson, 32, has rushed for 11,747 yards and scored 97 touchdowns during his 10-year NFL career.
The 10-year veteran missed most of last season because of surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Peterson was suspended for the 2014 season on a felony charge of injury to a child for using a wooden switch to discipline his 4-year-old son. Peterson pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor reckless assault on Nov. 4, 2014, but the league suspended him for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
The Saints’ current starting running back is Mark Ingram, the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama. Ingram gained 1,043 yards rushing with six touchdowns last season for the Saints (7-9).
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments