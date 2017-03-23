New Orleans Saints

March 23, 2017 10:33 AM

Report: Sean Payton met with Jonny Manziel at the Super Bowl

By Nick Underhill

nunderhill@theadvocate.com

The Saints are at least curious about what Johnny Manziel has to offer.

Whether that means the team will make a run at him remains to be seen.

But it’s worth noting that New Orleans coach Sean Payton met with the free-agent quarterback at the Super Bowl and discussed a return to football, according to the NFL Network.

There have been rumors about the meeting floating around league circles since the combine. Manziel been free to sign with a team for several months but remains a free agent.

Manziel has been out of football since last year following a string of incidents off the field that torpedoed his career.

