Report: Sean Payton met with Jonny Manziel at the Super Bowl

The Saints are at least curious about what Johnny Manziel has to offer.
Whether that means the team will make a run at him remains to be seen.
But it’s worth noting that New Orleans coach Sean Payton met with the free-agent quarterback at the Super Bowl and discussed a return to football, according to the NFL Network.
There have been rumors about the meeting floating around league circles since the combine. Manziel been free to sign with a team for several months but remains a free agent.
Manziel has been out of football since last year following a string of incidents off the field that torpedoed his career.
