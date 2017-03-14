New Orleans Saints agree to sign edge rusher Alex Okafor

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to sign edge rusher Alex Okafor as a veteran option at defensive end, according to a report by NFL reporter Rand Getlin.
Okafor, a 6-foot-4, 261-pounder, has spent the first four seasons of his career in Arizona, hitting a high-water mark when he made eight sacks for the Cardinals in 2014.
New Orleans brought in Okafor for a visit on Monday and made sure he didn't take another visit.
