ESPN: Saints WR coach John Morton joining Jets as offensive coordinator

The Saints appear to have another opening on their coaching staff.
New Orleans wide receivers coach John Morton will soon become the New York Jets' offensive coordinator, ESPN reported Sunday.
Morton rejoined the Saints in 2015 after serving as receivers coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. He previously worked as the University of Southern California's offensive coordinator from 2009-11, and he coached receivers for two seasons before that. He was an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2006.
Under his guidance, New Orleans has put together one of the better wide receiver trios in the NFL, with Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Michael Thomas sitting atop the depth chart. His players routinely talked about the job he did teaching and preparing them each week.
The Saints have several openings on their coaching staff. The organization has been interviewing candidates for the linebacker, defensive line and special teams jobs that became open when the organization fired five members of the staff after the season.
Head coach Sean Payton spent the majority of his time last week at the Senior Bowl speaking with various coaches.
Read more about this story at TheAdvocate.com.
Comments