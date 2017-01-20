Saints will head across the pond for Oct. 1 game against the Dolphins

The last time the New Orleans Saint traveled across the pond was in 2008, when they defeated the San Diego Chargers 37-32 at Wembley Stadium.
The team went on to finish 8-8 that season, a year before their Super Bowl run in the 2009 season.
The Black and Gold will be back in London on Week 4 to take on the Miami Dolphins, a team well used to Wembley. It will be the fourth appearance for the Dolphins, are are 1-2 in London.
The last visit for Miami was in 2015, a 27-14 loss to the New York Jets.
Kickoff has not yet been announced.
