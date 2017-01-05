Report: New Orleans Saints gut coaching staff

A third consecutive 7-9 finish has prompted Sean Payton to make major changes to his coaching staff.
The New Orleans Saints have fired assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Vitt, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, linebackers coach James Willis, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon and assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan, according to a report by the Sporting News.
The five assistants represent several men who have been with Payton for most of his time in New Orleans, including two, Vitt and McMahon, who had been members of the Saints' coaching staff since Payton was hired in 2006.
