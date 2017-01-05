New Orleans Saints

January 5, 2017 5:17 PM

Report: New Orleans Saints gut coaching staff

By Joel Erickson

The Advocate

A third consecutive 7-9 finish has prompted Sean Payton to make major changes to his coaching staff.

The New Orleans Saints have fired assistant head coach/linebackers coach Joe Vitt, defensive line coach Bill Johnson, linebackers coach James Willis, special teams coordinator Greg McMahon and assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan, according to a report by the Sporting News.

The five assistants represent several men who have been with Payton for most of his time in New Orleans, including two, Vitt and McMahon, who had been members of the Saints' coaching staff since Payton was hired in 2006.

Related content

New Orleans Saints

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Saints fans for 50 years

View more video

Sports Videos