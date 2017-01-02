Source: Rams interested in Sean Payton, also focused on coordinators

If the whispers linking Sean Payton to the Los Angeles Rams head coaching job materialize into something more, it could take a little while for the situation to develop.
The Rams have interest in Payton but are also currently focused on their coordinator candidates, according to a source. The source also said Los Angeles could be reluctant to offer a hefty ransom to acquire him, according to The Advocate.
ESPN reported early Monday morning that the Rams are requesting permission to interview former Buffalo Bills head coach and current Jacksonville Jaguars interim coach Doug Marrone – reportedly also a candidate for the Saints job if Payton leaves. In addition to Marrone, the NFL Network reported that the Rams are interested in Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, as well as Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia.
If Payton ends up interviewing with the Rams, it will come after both sides agree on some level of compensation. Los Angeles does not currently have picks in the first or third rounds of the upcoming draft.
Reports began surfacing last month about Payton’s interest in Los Angeles’ head job after the Rams fired Jeff Fisher. However, Payton has not addressed the reports and most recently answered an inquiry about whether or not he intends to stay in New Orleans by replying “next question.”
New Orleans just brought a close to its third consecutive 7-9 season with a 38-32 loss to the division rival Atlanta Falcons. Similar rumors swirled throughout last season about Payton having interest in other jobs, but he ultimately decided to stay with the Saints and signed a five-year extension.
