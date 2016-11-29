NFL moves time for next week’s Saints-Bucs game

The New Orleans Saints game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11 has been flexed to the 3:25 p.m. national time slot by Fox. The game was scheduled to begin at noon.
The Saints (5-6) are coming off an impressive 49-21 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Superdome, while the Buccaneers (6-5) shocked the NFL with a 14-5 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
That keeps the Saints and Buccaneers in the race for the NFC South title with Atlanta (7-4), a 38-19 winner over Arizona last week.
The Saints and the Bucs are in the middle of the pack in the four-team South division. Atlanta and Tampa Bay both have 5-3 conference records, but the Falcons have a better overall record. The Saints are at 4-3 in the conference. The Carolina Panthers are 4-7 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
It is the first Saints game to have its starting time moved this season. New Orleans’ season finale at Atlanta on Jan. 1 is scheduled for noon but also could be a candidate for being flexed.
