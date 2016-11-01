Interactive slideshow: New Orleans Saints 50 best moments and plays in 50 years in the NFL

50 years ago, in 1967, the New Orleans Saints made their NFL debut after the city was awarded the league's 16th franchise.
It was a long, bumpy road for New Orleans' fans, but despite many disappointing seasons, there were plenty of unforgettable moments along the way.
Take a stroll down memory lane with this interactive slideshow packed with photos, videos and animations marking the 50 best moments and plays (in chronological order) in the history of the Saints' storied 50 years. Happy 50th Anniversary, Saints!
Click here to see the interactive slideshow produced by The Advocate.
