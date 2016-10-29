Saints hope to make Brees’ production stand up vs. Seahawks

Drew Brees is arguably playing better than he ever has. The New Orleans Saints cannot say the same as a team, and that’s becoming a source of consternation in the locker room.
Losing is bad enough. Squandering that most precious of NFL commodities – elite quarterback play – makes it worse, particularly when the quarterback is 37 years old and under contract for only one more season after this.
Brees became the first to pass for more than 300 yards in a game 100 times in an NFL career during last weekend’s loss at Kansas City, which dropped the Saints to 2-4 and into third place in the NFC South. It doesn’t get any easier this Sunday, when NFC West-leading Seattle (4-1-1) visits the Superdome.
“When you have accolades, accomplishments or records broken with a loss, it kind of takes that joy away,” Saints receiver Brandin Cooks said of Brees’ performances this season. “Knowing him, he would rather win in those situations than anything, so you just want to help him get a win so he can enjoy those.”
The Saints haven’t been to the playoffs since 2013, when they were eliminated by a Super Bowl-bound Seahawks squad featuring many of the same players invading the Superdome on Sunday. New Orleans has finished below .500 since. Brees seems to be doing everything he can to right the ship, passing for a league-high 350.2 yards per game, which puts him on pace to break Peyton Manning’s 2013 single-season record of 5,477 yards by more than 100 yards. Brees’ 17 TDs put him on pace to threaten his own career high of 46 in 2011.
What does Brees think of all this?
“At this stage in my career, I really do not care about anything else other than how do you find ways to win, get in the playoffs and put ourselves in position to win a championship,” Brees said. “At the end of the day, that’s how I’m going to measure myself. That’s what I am focused on.”
Whetever Brees’ focus, the Seahawks expect their sixth-ranked defense to face one of its most challenging tests as they try to stop Brees from connecting with flourishing young receivers Cooks, Willie Snead and Michael Thomas.
“They are getting a lot of explosive plays. They are getting the ball down the field and scoring points,” Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman said. “It is going to be really tough.”
The game marks the first time Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham will play against the team that drafted him in 2010 and developed him into a star before trading him in 2015 to Seattle for center Max Unger and first-round draft choice (used to select linebacker Stephone Anthony). Graham was a fan favorite in the Superdome, where he often jumped into the crowd after his touchdowns.
“I’m sure he’s going to be pretty amped up to be back, but I know our fan base loved him and loved what he did for New Orleans and did for our team,” Brees said. “There is a lot of love there.”
Seattle at New Orleans
When: Noon, Sunday
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Radio: 870-AM, 105.3 FM
TV: FOX
