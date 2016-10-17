Who Dat say they gonna dance in that end zone?

Anyone who follows the New Orleans Saints probably saw the video in their social media newsfeed this weekend of a little boy laying down the law to Carolina Panthers players.
Jarrius “Little JJ” Robertson is shown in a video that went viral telling Panthers players they were not allowed to dance in HIS end zone. The Panthers players were very cool about it and promised no dancing.
But there’s more to the story of Jarrius, who even has his own Facebook page.
He met several Saints players when members of the team took a trip to Oschner Medical Center, according to a press release on the New Orleans Saints website. Jarrius is battling a chronic liver disease.
He has since developed a relationship with several players and coaches.
After this weekend’s video went viral, “Good Morning America” invited Jarrius and his father, Jordy, to New York, where they will be interviewed Tuesday morning.
Drew Brees, Coach Sean Payton and defensive end Cam Jordan will be interviewed from the Saints’ practice facility in Metairie.
“Good Morning America” airs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Central Time on ABC channels.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments