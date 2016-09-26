LIVE UPDATES: Saints host Falcons

0:45 Saints players visit Biloxi Pause

1:24 Vick Ballard talks about future with Saints

0:53 Video: Deuce McAllister hoping for better from Saints, Ole Miss next season

2:09 Former stripper felt like 'a piece of meat,' but would he do it again?

2:33 Brittney Reese clinic gives blind athlete a chance to learn from a pro

1:08 Biloxi police investigate fatal shooting scene

1:14 Stone RB Terrion Avery celebrates huge performance

2:02 Gulfport tops St. Martin in overtime thriller

2:08 Singer Dian Diaz brings touch of Las Vegas to Beau Rivage

3:54 Biloxi High School band performs at 2015 Gulf Coast Invitational