Update: Saints’ cornerback P.J. Williams being checked for concussion

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams left Sunday's game against the New York Giants midway through the first quarter after being immobilized on a backboard, and the cornerback is being evaluated for a concussion.
A source told The Advocate that Williams is able to move his fingers and toes.
According to Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin, Williams lost consciousness for a moment, but he was alert and breathing well before being carted off the field.
Williams has been taken to a local hospital for a concussion and spine evaluation.
Williams, who already had two tackles and a pass breakup in the game, dove low to make a tackle on tight end Larry Donnell, and it appeared he suffered an injury to the head or neck area after taking blows from both Donnell and Saints linebacker Craig Robertson coming over to make the play.
Players on the field immediately reacted, waving over the Saints' training staff as soon as the play was over.
The second-year cornerback, who missed his entire first season due to a torn hamstring that landed him on injured reserve, has been the Saints' starting cornerback throughout training camp.
An injury to Williams leaves the Saints without both of their starting cornerbacks; Delvin Breaux left the season opener after breaking his fibula. New Orleans is now starting veteran Sterling Moore and undrafted rookie Ken Crawley on the outside.
The New Orleans Advocate is at the game and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Comments