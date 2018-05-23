It's official: New Orleans lands 2024 Super Bowl, city's first since 2013

There were some sleepless nights heading into this week.
New Orleans was supposed to get the Super Bowl. It was basically given to the city when the NFL invited it, and no one else, to bid on the 2024 game.
But as the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation’s Sam Joffray said earlier this week, the whole process was like finding out you’re the only interviewing for a job. You should get it. If you don’t, it’s devastating.
New Orleans aced the test.
Saints owner Gayle Benson and president Dennis Lauscha secured the bid after giving a presentation to the NFL’s other owners Wednesday morning at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, the same site where Minnesota beat out the city for the 2018 game.
Super Bowls in New Orleans
|Super Bowl
|Date
|Venue
|Winner
|Loser
|IV
|Jan. 11, 1970
|Tulane Stadium
|Kansas City 23
|Minnesota 7
|VI
|Jan. 16, 1972
|Tulane Stadium
|Dallas 24
|Miami 3
|IX
|Jan. 12, 1975
|Tulane Stadium
|Pittsburgh 16
|Minnesota 6
|XII
|Jan. 15, 1978
|Superdome
|Dallas 27
|Denver 10
|XV
|Jan. 25, 1981
|Superdome
|Oakland 27
|Philadelphia 10
|XX
|Jan. 26, 1986
|Superdome
|Chicago 46
|New England 10
|XXIV
|Jan. 28, 1990
|Superdome
|San Francisco 55
|Denver 10
|XXXI
|Jan. 25, 1997
|Superdome
|Green Bay 35
|New England 21
|XXXVI
|Feb. 3, 2002
|Superdome
|New England 20
|St. Louis 17
|XLVII
|Feb. 3, 2013
|Superdome
|Baltimore 34
|San Francisco 31
