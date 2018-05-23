The Superdome rises behind signage for the NFL Super Bowl XLVII Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, in New Orleans. The arena will host the football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.
The Superdome rises behind signage for the NFL Super Bowl XLVII Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, in New Orleans. The arena will host the football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. Charlie Riedel AP Photo
The Superdome rises behind signage for the NFL Super Bowl XLVII Friday, Feb. 1, 2013, in New Orleans. The arena will host the football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens. Charlie Riedel AP Photo

Football

It's official: New Orleans lands 2024 Super Bowl, city's first since 2013

By Nick Underhill

The New Orleans Advocate

May 23, 2018 09:19 AM

There were some sleepless nights heading into this week.

New Orleans was supposed to get the Super Bowl. It was basically given to the city when the NFL invited it, and no one else, to bid on the 2024 game.

But as the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation’s Sam Joffray said earlier this week, the whole process was like finding out you’re the only interviewing for a job. You should get it. If you don’t, it’s devastating.

New Orleans aced the test.

Saints owner Gayle Benson and president Dennis Lauscha secured the bid after giving a presentation to the NFL’s other owners Wednesday morning at the Whitley Hotel in Atlanta, the same site where Minnesota beat out the city for the 2018 game.

Read the full story at TheAdvocate.com.

Super Bowls in New Orleans

Super BowlDateVenueWinnerLoser
IVJan. 11, 1970Tulane StadiumKansas City 23Minnesota 7
VIJan. 16, 1972Tulane StadiumDallas 24Miami 3
IXJan. 12, 1975Tulane StadiumPittsburgh 16Minnesota 6
XIIJan. 15, 1978SuperdomeDallas 27Denver 10
XVJan. 25, 1981SuperdomeOakland 27Philadelphia 10
XXJan. 26, 1986SuperdomeChicago 46New England 10
XXIVJan. 28, 1990SuperdomeSan Francisco 55Denver 10
XXXIJan. 25, 1997SuperdomeGreen Bay 35New England 21
XXXVIFeb. 3, 2002SuperdomeNew England 20St. Louis 17
XLVIIFeb. 3, 2013SuperdomeBaltimore 34San Francisco 31

  Comments  