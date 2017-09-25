Ron Cook: Sunday was the most bizarre in NFL history

More Videos 1:28 First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing." Pause 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:24 3 kids in one small town have same rare cancer. Is Katrina or the oil spill to blame? 1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 3:50 'I didn't count on loving her.' Reporter tells story behind covering DIPG and Sophia Myers 3:00 Harrison Central pulls off stunning OT win vs Pascagoula 3:28 Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win 2:11 Sophia Myers comes home to a wonderland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sunday. During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sunday. Alexa Ard McClatchy

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, he said any player that sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." The president also rescinded NBA champ Stephen Curry's invitation to the White House. Trump's comments ultimately led to more protests by NFL players, coaches and owners during the national anthem on Sunday. Alexa Ard McClatchy