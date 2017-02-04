Dave Birkett: Is Lions' Matthew Stafford due to make a Matt Ryan-like leap?

Kurt Warner was rambling this week at Super Bowl LI about how it's time for the Chicago Bears to part ways with quarterback Jay Cutler when he offered up this bit of logic.
"I don't know how, as an organization, you go, 'OK, it hasn't happened in eight years, but it's going to happen the ninth year,' " Warner said. "I just don't know how you're convinced of that."
Warner's reasoning makes sense. The Bears are 58-70 since Cutler came to town via trade in 2009. They have had two winning records and one playoff victory in that span and are coming off of their third straight losing season.
But it also begs the question: What do the Lions do with their own quarterback entering his ninth season, Matthew Stafford?
Stafford and Cutler are at different stages of their careers. Stafford, who turns 29 next week, is in his prime playing years. The soon-to-be 34-year-old Cutler is nearing his end in the NFL.
Cutler has been to the playoffs just once in his 11 NFL seasons, though he did lead the Bears to their last playoff win, in 2010. Stafford has three postseason appearances and no playoff victories, and the Lions are a Bears-like 56-72 since they entrusted the franchise to Stafford as the No. 1 pick of the 2009 draft.
"I think they have to build some guys around him," said Warner, an analyst with the NFL Network. "But I think there were some great signs there that says, 'Maybe.' Maybe he can become that complete quarterback and take us to the next level if we surround him with the right guys."
Stafford has one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2013, and many around the league expect him and the Lions to strike a new deal this off-season.
Prevailing wisdom is that Stafford is more likely to take a Matt Ryan-like leap in his ninth NFL season than to go the way of Cutler.
Ryan, who leads the Atlanta Falcons into Sunday's Super Bowl against the New England Patriots (6:30 p.m., Fox), is the favorite to be named league MVP on Saturday, after setting career highs with 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and a 117.1 passer rating this season. He made dramatic improvement in two years playing for Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and, this year, he reined in his turnovers after posting similar numbers to Stafford through the first eight years of his career (32,757 yards, 202 touchdowns and 107 interceptions to Stafford's 30,303, 187 and 108).
Ryan, who's friends with Stafford and vacationed with him last off-season, said he believes that Stafford is ready to make the leap in 2017.
"I think the world for Matthew Stafford," Ryan told reporters Thursday. "I think he's an incredible player and, like you mentioned, he has had some great seasons. He has had some really productive seasons and played at a high level. I know, every time that we watched their film going against an opponent, you're just so impressed with what he can do. I think he's going to have a lot of really productive years in front of him, just like he has up until this point."
Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, statistically, for most of his career, though he has been a decidedly more accurate passer and committed fewer turnovers in the 25 games since Jim Bob Cooter took over as offensive coordinator.
Stafford's play tailed off late this season, after he hurt the middle finger on his throwing hand, and analysts this week offered up different opinions on what he and the Lions need to do to advance further in the playoffs.
Ryan's recent improvements coincided with an improved running game - the Falcons finished fifth this year, after ranking near the bottom of the NFL in rushing in 2011-15 - and NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson said adding a difference maker to the backfield would help the offense.
"They need a lead back," Robinson said. "They need a lead dog. I don't think they have a lead dog right now."
Fox's Terry Bradshaw said the Lions need to upgrade the tight end position, among other spots, while calling Stafford "a hell of a quarterback."
And Warner pointed to the running game and a toothless defense as holding Stafford back.
"I think you just need to add some of those pieces around him and not put it all on Matthew Stafford and his right arm to win games for you," Warner said. "I do believe they have some good pieces, but they just have to keep building."
