Dak Prescott is up for Rookie of the Year honors. Who ya gonna vote for?

Former Mississippi State University quarterback and rookie Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of five NFL players nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Year award.
Prescott, a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 23-year-old a native of Sulphur, Louisiana, led the Cowboys to a 13-3 season his rookie year, taking over the position after Tony Romo was sidelined with an injury early in the season.
Fan voting is taking place now at NFL.com.
The Cowboys’ season ended Sunday in a breathtaking last-second 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Dallas.
Prescott passed for 3,667 yards and scored 23 touchdowns in his rookie season, helming the Cowboys, and he is tied at 13 wins for the rookie quarterback with the most wins.
Also up for Pepsi Rookie of The Year are Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott; Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz; Atlanta Falcons’ Deion Jones; San Diego Chargers’ Joey Bosa.
