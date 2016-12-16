Dak Prescott debuts first television commercial, and it’s cool

Former Mississippi State University quarterback, Dak Prescott is having a stellar rookie season leading the Dallas Cowboys to an 11-2 season so far.
His success has surprised a lot of Cowboys fans who may not have been familiar with him before Tony Romo was sidelined with an injury earlier this season.
MSU fans, perhaps, were not surprised as Prescott has made the most of the opportunity, leading the team with aplomb and losing only two games.
Now Prescott has landed his first television commercial for Champs and Adidas promoting the Alpha Bounce shoe.
The commercial shows Prescott running stadium steps, looking cool behind the wheel of a sleek, black classic car.
“Go ahead, doubt me,” he says in the voice-over. “I’ll just work harder.”
Then it cuts to Prescott hanging out in a recording booth with a producer as hip hop music plays in the background.
He props his feet, clad in the Alpha Bounce shoes, on the mixing board and says, “This is my moment, and I’m ready.”
