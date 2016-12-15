Bernard Blackwell game showcases all star talent

Thousands of toy-related injuries are treated in emergency rooms nationwide each year. So, when you're out shopping for the perfect gift to tuck under the tree, think safety first. Here are tips to keep little ones happy and out of the ER.
Raul Hinojosa had leukemia, and the staff at Baptist St. Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas, asked if he had any final wishes. He did. He wanted to marry his fiancé. They knew he didn’t have long, but they rushed to make it happen. The family has set up a fundraiser to help the family: www.gofundme.com/lets-help-tiny
Mississippi State Rep. David Baria talks about the difficulties of passing a law that would have stricter penalties in animal abuse cases. Two videos have gone viral this week on the Coast that appear to show instances of animal abuse.