Clay Matthews returns to Packers practice

Linebacker Clay Matthews returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis.
Now coach Mike McCarthy will wait and see whether he can make it through the entire week without a setback.
The last time Matthews returned to practice from his current hamstring injury he suffered a setback two days before the Indianapolis Colts game. He has not played since, raising his number of consecutive missed games to three and games missed overall to four.
Matthews took part in the walkthrough with the defense and individual drills afterward and didn't appear to be limited during the portion of practice the media gets to watch. But Matthews will be limited during team drills and how much he's able to do there and how he responds to it Thursday will go a long way in determining if he'll be back for Washington Sunday night.
Missing from practice was RB/WR Ty Montgomery. It didn't appear he was injured in the Tennessee game and it's unclear if his absence was related to the sickle-cell ailments he has been experiencing since the week of the Atlanta game. An official reason for his absence will have to be included in the Packers' injury report released later this afternoon.
Tight end Jared Cook was practicing again and McCarthy indicated earlier in the day that he has advanced enough to do more than run routes with the scout team. But Cook still has to get through Thursday's padded practice and show he's back from a high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him the last six games.
"It'll be good to get him out there and work in some of our stuff," McCarthy said. "Obviously, he's worked the opponent squad the last two weeks."
Guard T.J. Lang (ankle) and linebacker Jake Ryan (ankle) were not in attendance. However, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), who was knocked out of the Titans game, was back on the practice field and taking part in drills.
Cornerback Damarious Randall (groin surgery) was in uniform, but stood on the sideline during the walk-through.
Center JC Tretter (knee) remains out.
