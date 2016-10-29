Pascagoula standout’s TD the difference in Louisville win

A Pascagoula football native was the difference in preventing a major college football upset Saturday.
Jaylen Smith, a sophomore wide receiver for the Louisville Cardinals, and former Pascagoula High School standout, caught the winning 29-yeard touchdown pass with just 13 seconds remaining.
Louisville got the ball with 1:57 left in the game with Virginia ahead 25-24 and on the verge of an upset.
“Once we got the ball back, I felt like we had too much time not to score a touchdown,” Smith said.
The touchdown led the Cardinals to defeat the Virginia Cavaliers by a score of 32-25, keeping the Cardinals at the top of Atlantic Coast Conference with a record of 7-1.
Before Saturday’s game, Smith had 12 receptions for 304 yards this season and scored four touchdowns. In 2015, he had 29 receptions for 376 yards and one TD.
In his senior year at Pascagoula, he had 27 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns.
