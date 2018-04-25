New Orleans Pelicans set for another late tipoff in Game 1 against Warriors on West Coast

The Pelicans keep giving New Orleans basketball at midnight.
The NBA released scenarios for Game 1 of the Pelicans’ Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Regardless of potential television conflict with Boston-Milwaukee Game 7 or Celtics-76ers Game 1, the Pelicans and Warriors are set to tipoff at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Oracle Arena.
Game 1 will be broadcast on TNT.
Saturday's late tipoff will be the Pelicans' third 9:30 p.m. tipoff in five postseason games, including Games 1 and 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Pelicans and Warriors will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when the Warriors swept the Pelicans in four games.
No. 6 New Orleans completed a four-game sweep of the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2008.
Golden State, the defending NBA champions, won a decisive Game 5 late Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs to advance to the second round.
