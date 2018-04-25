New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., on April 7, 2018.
New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., on April 7, 2018. Ben Margot AP Photo
New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., on April 7, 2018. Ben Margot AP Photo

Pelicans & NBA Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans set for another late tipoff in Game 1 against Warriors on West Coast

By Christian Boutwell

cboutwell@theadvocate.com

April 25, 2018 01:19 PM

The Pelicans keep giving New Orleans basketball at midnight.

The NBA released scenarios for Game 1 of the Pelicans’ Western Conference semifinal matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Regardless of potential television conflict with Boston-Milwaukee Game 7 or Celtics-76ers Game 1, the Pelicans and Warriors are set to tipoff at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Oracle Arena.

Game 1 will be broadcast on TNT.

Saturday's late tipoff will be the Pelicans' third 9:30 p.m. tipoff in five postseason games, including Games 1 and 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pelicans and Warriors will meet in the playoffs for the first time since 2015, when the Warriors swept the Pelicans in four games.

No. 6 New Orleans completed a four-game sweep of the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time since 2008.

Golden State, the defending NBA champions, won a decisive Game 5 late Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs to advance to the second round.

Read more about the Pelicans at TheAdvocate.com.

  Comments  