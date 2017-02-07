Wade, Bulls turn back Kings, 112-107

The Chicago Bulls survived a wild affair Monday night at Golden 1 Center to improve to 2-1 on their six-game trip, downing the Sacramento Kings 112-107.
Dwyane Wade scored 11 of his 31 points in the final period, including the go-ahead baseline jumper over Matt Barnes after the Kings had erased all of a 27-point, third-quarter deficit to pull even.
Wade then added a steal and breakaway dunk with 10.2 seconds left.
DeMarcus Cousins got ejected for his second technical foul in the waning seconds. He picked up his first for pushing the hand away of Bulls associate head coach Jim Boylen.
Michael Carter-Williams added 21 points for the Bulls, who have scored 112 or more points in four straight games for the first time since November 1991.
Jimmy Butler participated in the walkthrough portion of the Bulls' morning shootaround but sat for a second straight game. Butler said the right heel contusion he suffered last Wednesday in Oklahoma City and sidelined him last Friday in Houston is still painful.
Coach Fred Hoiberg said Butler would be re-evaulated on Tuesday in the hopes he's available for Wednesday's high-profile showdown against the Golden State Warriors.
