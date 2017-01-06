Pelicans & NBA Basketball

January 6, 2017 2:36 PM

How would you react if this showed up at your house?

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

As if New Orleans needed more terror in the streets.

Now the Pelicans are unleashing the King Cake Baby on the city for Mardi Gras.

The Pelicans tweeted video Friday of the terrifying mascot (it’s officially terrifying: Internet stories are here and here and here, so it must be true) partnering with Uber New Orleans to deliver king cakes to unwitting fans.

The fan in said video gives the mascot a big hug. How many others would act the same?

Here’s another video:

(Unrelated: Props to the intern wandering the city in this weather.)

The Pelicans have a history of terrorizing the Big Easy — the team’s mascot, Pierre T. Pelican, was forced to undergo a facelift after frightening children. And now this. WE CAN ONLY TAKE SO MUCH, PELS!

So, to recap:

  • King cake — GOOD.
  • Giant King Cake Baby — BAD.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

