Pelicans release Stephenson because of roster limitations

The New Orleans Pelicans have waived injured guard Lance Stephenson, whose agent says the move stems purely from roster constraints and that there are “no hard feelings.”
Mark Bartelstein says Pelicans general manager Dell Demps “has gone overboard” to express how much the Pelicans value his client and would be interested in re-signing Stephenson following an estimated two-month rehabilitation from surgery scheduled Tuesday to repair his torn groin.
New Orleans has two injured regulars – guard Tyreke Evans and small forward Quincy Pondexter – on guaranteed contracts. Meanwhile, guard Jrue Holiday is on leave while his wife recovers from brain surgery.
Bartelstein says the Pelicans will cover Stephenson’s rehab and pay him at least until he’s healthy.
Stephenson has averaged 9.7 points, 4.8 assists in six games.
