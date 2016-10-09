Ira Winderman: Bosh leaves Heat with calendar options

The NBA calendar this season will be different for Chris Bosh. But it is one that still will directly impact the Miami Heat. In fact, it is one that largely will be dictated by the Heat.
With Bosh away from the team after failing his preseason physical due to ongoing issues related to the blood clotting that has sidelined him for the second half of each of the past two seasons, the clock continues to tick on his Heat career.
For now, Bosh remains on the roster, to be listed as inactive for each game, with collective-bargaining rules for such serious illnesses requiring the Heat not to list a reason for his absences.
Oct. 24: This is the date the Heat have to trim their current 20-player roster to no more than a maximum 15.
The expectation, because of various timing rules regarding the Heat seeking salary-cap relief for Bosh's absence, is that Bosh will be one of the 15 players listed on the regular-season roster.
That will have the Heat playing a man short likely for months, when it comes to maximum roster size.
Dec. 15: This is not a date that directly impacts Bosh, but it is the date when most players signed in the offseason become eligible for trade. It is therefore a date when an extra roster spot could be particularly useful.
Every player signed by the Heat this offseason, with the exception of Tyler Johnson, who has a Jan. 15 trade restriction, will be eligible to be dealt on this date. It could therefore, be a time when the Heat reconsider all possibilities.
Jan. 5: This is the first day that teams can sign players to 10-day contracts, which could be another time to reconsider maintaining a roster spot for a player deemed unsafe to play.
Five days later is the date when all contracts become guaranteed for the season, another date when teams reconsider roster possibilities.
Feb. 9: This might be the ultimate circle-the-calendar date, the one-year anniversary of Bosh's last game played, when he had 18 points and five rebounds in a 119-101 Feb. 9, 2016 home loss to the San Antonio Spurs. It is on this date that the Heat can become eligible for salary-cap relief for the balance of Bosh's salary.
Late February: The NBA office says this year's trading deadline has yet to be finalized, but this would represent the final time this season the Heat would be able to potentially turn Bosh's cap space in another player.
By regaining Bosh's cap space on Feb. 9, the Heat then would be able to take a high-priced player in a trade at the deadline without having to send out equivalent salary.
March 1: This is the NBA's playoff-eligibility waiver deadline. Any player waived after this day is not eligible for another team's playoff roster.
And this could ultimately be the date the Heat circle when it comes to Bosh, because if Bosh were to play 25 total games this season for any team/teams - playoffs and regular season - then his cap hit would revert to the Heat's salary cap.
By waiting until after March 1 to waive Bosh, it effectively precludes Bosh from playing 25 games by season's end, because of the resulting playoff ineligibility. That, in turn, would allow the Heat Bosh's cap space (if previously granted by the NBA) during free agency without the threat of it being rescinded for the 2017 offseason.
April 12: This is the final day of the regular season. So if the Heat come to believe at any point that Bosh could safely return to the NBA, and should the Heat wind up in a playoff race, it would leave the door open for some sort of conciliation, as highly unlikely as that appears at the moment.
