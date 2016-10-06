Jason Terry ready to play whatever role Bucks need

When the Milwaukee Bucks take the floor at the Kohl Center for a preseason game Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, it's likely guard Jason Terry will be a healthy scratch for the second time in as many preseason contests. It may not be the last preseason game he sits for either.
Head coach Jason Kidd isn't in a rush to play Terry during the preseason - he's already seen what he needs from the 39-year-old who is entering his 18th season.
"I think we know what Jason can do for us," said Kidd, who was Terry's teammate for five seasons in Dallas from 2008-12. "I know what he can do and in practice he's shown what he can do. ...
"He's played for a while. I think we all know."
Terry's not bothered by the current setup in the slightest. In fact, he believes it suits him well.
"Rhythm, I get that at practice," Terry said. "I get quality reps. Preseason is preseason. I've never been a big preseason guy anyway; it's more for the fans. I'll be ready when they call my number."
He's happy to observe and advise the Bucks' younger players from the bench, which is the role he played during Monday's preseason opener against the Bulls. Terry stayed busy, though, using breaks in the action to advise or encourage different players, especially the team's guards.
"I give them a steady dose," Terry said. "I try to use my voice just enough because it's a long season, and I don't want them to get too tired of me early."
In the early days of the season, it doesn't seem like players are tiring of Terry's counsel. While at times he was the one reaching out to teammates, they often gravitated to him on their own.
"He has a lot of knowledge and all the young guys are eager to learn from him because he's seen a lot," Michael Carter-Williams said. "I think the best we can do is learn from him, and it can only get us better."
As the regular season approaches, Terry is going to continue to use his voice to try to make a difference with the team, but the time is coming when he will need to play a more active role on the court. With Khris Middleton out for about six months recovering from a torn left hamstring, the Bucks are without their leading scorer from last season, have an empty starting spot and 30-plus minutes per game to fill in.
Besides Terry, the other options at Middleton's shooting guard position are few and inexperienced. Outside of Matthew Dellavedova and Carter-Williams - one of whom will almost certainly start in the traditional point guard role - the Bucks' other guards are second-year player Rashad Vaughn and rookie Malcolm Brogdon.
Could Terry, who has logged the sixth-most minutes (39,855) among active players, possibly start and pick up a large chunk of the load?
"We don't know yet," Terry said of starting and how much he might play. "The plan for me, again, is as needed. I'm here to supply what I bring - great decisions, shooting, veteran presence and leadership. That can be every night if need be."
If recent history is an indication, Terry will have no problem playing meaningful minutes on a consistent basis. During his past two seasons in Houston, Terry played in 149 of the Rockets' 164 regular-season games, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 assists while playing 19.5 minutes per game.
Houston used him even more in the playoffs. In 2014-15, Terry started all 17 of the Rockets' playoff games, averaging 9.2 points in 28.6 minutes per game. Last season, Terry played nearly 25 minutes per game in Houston's first-round series loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Looking deeper than the past two seasons, Terry has proven himself to be one of the league's most durable players. Over his 18 seasons, he's appeared in 70 or more regular-season games 15 times and 80 or more games nine times.
What's more impressive is the man known as "Jet" hasn't shown many signs of slowing down.
"It's actually pretty amazing; he doesn't look like he's played 18 years," Carter-Williams said. "He's probably, if not the fastest, maybe one of the fastest guys on our team. It doesn't even look like he has a lot of mileage on his body but he certainly does."
While he doesn't know exactly how he will be used with the Bucks this season, Terry knows the limits on his play won't extend past the preseason.
"No minutes limits, no game limits," Terry said. "For me at this age, I'm just happy to go out there and be a positive influence on the young guys and provide quality minutes. I'm healthy, I'm in great spirits, so I'm ready for whatever that role is."
