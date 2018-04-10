Shuckers open 2018 at home against M-Braves, but plan ahead if you're going to MGM Park

The Biloxi Shuckers open their 2018 season at home with a five-game homestand at MGM Park against the Mississippi Braves.
The first game is Wednesday and opening night festivities include a 2018 magnet schedule and a $20 all-you-can-eat buffet in the Community Bank Terrace. That price is in addition to your game ticket.
The Shuckers will celebrate Opening Night with a fireworks show after the game, one of 12 scheduled for the season.
Game time is 6:35 p.m.
The Shuckers are planning to start right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz (0-0, 3.60 ERA) on the mound for his second start of the season. The fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers organization, Ortiz pitched 5.0 innings in Biloxi’s first game against the Montgomery Biscuits and did not receive a decision after allowing just two runs on five hits.
On Thursday, another right-hander, Zack Brown, will get the start for the Shuckers. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
Brown turned in a solid outing in his first Double-A performance against Montgomery, throwing 5.0 innings while allowing two runs and striking out seven.
For the weekend games, fans should plan on getting to the park early and avoiding U.S. 90 because of Black Spring Break. Fans can use Interstate 110 to arrive at the park instead of coming from the west.
The Shuckers are planning a frightfully good time on Friday the 13th. Fans are encouraged to wear costumes, and kids can enjoy trick-or-treating, face painting, games and more at the park, followed by fireworks after the game set to spooky music.
On Saturday, the Shuckers will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day early with Biloxi Dodgers Night. And the first 1,000 fans to arrive at MGM Park will receive a shirt. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.. In celebration of the Negro League team that called Biloxi home from the 1940’s to 1980’s, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Biloxi Dodgers Shirsey (shirt/jersey).
Gates open at 5:30 pm. The Shuckers also will wear special Biloxi Dodgers jerseys during the game.
The Shuckers' first homestand of the season finishes up on Sunday with an afternoon game that will honor the military. Active and retired military who have a valid ID are eligible for a military discount.
Shuckers tickets start as low as $7 and can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Season tickets, flex plans and group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.
Southern League standings
North Division
|Team
|Record
|GB
|Jackson Generals
|4-1
|-
|Birmingham Barons
|3-2
|1
|Chattanooga Lookouts
|2-3
|2
|Tennessee Smokies
|2-3
|2
|Montgomery Biscuits
|1-4
|3
South Division
|Team
|Record
|GB
|Biloxi Shuckers
|4-1
|-
|Mississippi Braves
|3-2
|1
|Mobile BayBears
|3-2
|1
|Pensacola Blue Wahoos
|2-3
|2
|Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
|1-4
|3
