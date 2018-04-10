Shuckers open 2018 at home against M-Braves, but plan ahead if you're going to MGM Park

Fans reach for a foul ball during the second inning of the Biloxi Shuckers game against Pensacola game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Photographer's comment: This is a fun photo to look at all the different expressions of the fans' faces as they either reach for the ball hopefully or duck for cover. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com