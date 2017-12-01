Biloxi Shuckers general manager is movin' on up to a new job

Biloxi Shuckers general manager Chuck Arnold has resigned to take a position as Vice President of Sales for the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
Arnold was hired two years ago as Shuckers GM. Assistant GM Hunter Reed was named interim GM.
“I want to thank Shuckers Owner, Ken Young, for providing me with the opportunity to lead this team,” Arnold said in a release. “I also want to credit our amazing staff for their hard work and dedication to this organization and their commitment to serve this community. I want to especially thank our Shuckers fans and corporate partners for all of their support. My wife and I will miss the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the hospitality we received during our time here, but are excited about this great opportunity to join the Charlotte Knights organization.”
Under Arnold’s leadership, the Shuckers were nominated by Minor League Baseball as a finalist in the “Golden Bobblehead” award for the “Best Community Promotion or Event” helping with the Hattiesburg/Petal tornado relief efforts and William Carey University vs. Biloxi Shuckers exhibition game. Shuckers’ employees traveled to Petal to assist cleanup crews. The game raised $6,090 for the university’s tornado recovery efforts. Over Arnold’s two seasons with the Shuckers, the club raised $339,156 for over 100 charitable organizations.
“Chuck did an outstanding job for us over the past two seasons, and we are thankful for all that he has done to lead our staff and to make the Shuckers a pillar of the Biloxi community,” Shuckers President-Owner Ken Young said in a release. “We wish Chuck and his family the best as he begins his new endeavor in Charlotte.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments