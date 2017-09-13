Shuckers announcer named Southern League’s top broadcaster

Biloxi Shuckers play-by-play broadcaster Chris Harris has been named the Southern League's Radio Broadcaster of the Year for the 2017 season, the league announced Wednesday.
It marks the second such honor in Harris' nine-year Minor League broadcasting career. The award is voted on by the league’s broadcasters and general managers.
Harris, 33, completed his third season with the Shuckers in 2017. Before his time in Biloxi, he spent six seasons with the West Tenn Diamond Jaxx and Jackson Generals in the Southern League. In 2013, Harris won his first Southern League Broadcaster of the Year for his work with the Generals.
“We would like to congratulate Chris Harris for winning this well-deserved award,” said Shuckers general manager Chuck Arnold. “Chris has a true passion for the Biloxi Shuckers and is a great representative of our organization and the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast. He is the utmost professional, so it is no surprise that the Southern League would recognize him with this honor.”
The “Voice of the Shuckers” has been instrumental in the growth of baseball in Biloxi, leading public relations efforts for the team's Inaugural season and 54-game road trip in 2015 and overseeing national coverage of the franchise's historic start. He established the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network as one of the most extensive in all of Minor League Baseball, with flagship station WGCM and five affiliates across the Coast.
