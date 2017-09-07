MGM Park could play host to Southern League playoffs without Biloxi Shuckers

Fans reach for a foul ball during the second inning of the Biloxi Shuckers game against Pensacola game at MGM Park in Biloxi on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. The Shuckers see their biggest crowds of the year on the Fourth of July. Due to Hurricane Irma MGM Park could play host to Southern League playoff games between the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and Pensacola Blue Wahoos. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file