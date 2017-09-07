MGM Park could play host to Southern League playoffs without Biloxi Shuckers

The Southern League announced that the potential fourth and fifth games of the best-of-five Southern League Division Series, Saturday and Sunday between Jacksonville and Pensacola, will be relocated to Biloxi’s MGM Park. The site change was necessary as Hurricane Irma is tracking its way through the Atlantic Ocean with a projected weekend landfall in Florida.
Each game will begin at 1:05 pm with $10 general admission tickets available at the MGM Park box office. All net ticket proceeds will be donated to hurricane relief efforts. The Shuckers will also be collecting supplies at the potential games this weekend and throughout next week at the Shuckers front office.
“First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey and those in the path of Irma,” Shuckers general manager Chuck Arnold said in a release. “We are honored that the Southern League and the Pensacola and Jacksonville organizations have chosen Biloxi and MGM Park to host these games. We have a great staff committed to serving, so we are happy to assist the Southern League as well as use this potential opportunity to support hurricane relief efforts.”
The two potential games would follow the first three games of the series, Sept. 6-8, played at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. If either team sweeps the first three games of the best-of-five, the final two games in Biloxi will not be played.
The 2017 BC Powder Southern League Championship Series has been canceled. Each of the winners of the best-of-five North and South Division Series will be declared Co-Champions for the 2017 Southern League season.
“With an abundance of caution, I have made the hard decision to cancel our Championship Series,” Southern League President Lori Webb said. “Due to concerns for our players’ safety, coupled with potential shortages of gas, hotel rooms and other items that may hinder the many evacuees leaving the affected area, it seemed like the right thing to do. As this storm passes through, I hope for the best to all those in harm’s way.”
