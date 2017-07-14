Shuckers’ skid continues with 3-1 loss to Barons

The Biloxi Shuckers lost their fourth straight game Friday night, falling to the Birmingham Barons 3-1. Though Jon Perrin shined in his longest start of the year, Barons ace Michael Kopech shut down the Shuckers offense to win the game.
Perrin (L, 3-2) delivered a quality start, going seven innings and allowing three runs. The righty struck out six and did not walk a batter, marking 19 innings since his last free pass.
The Barons struck first in the third inning, pushing across two runs on a leadoff triple from Keon Barnum and subsequent RBI hits from Alfredo Gonzalez and Jake Peter. Barnum added a run in the fourth with a solo home run to right, his second in as many games against the Shuckers.
Kopech (W, 5-6), fresh off his starting assignment in the Futures Game last Sunday, showed his stuff with six solid innings. The righty struck out five and allowed only four hits to earn his first win since May 31.
Clint Coulter was an offensive bright spot for the Shuckers, going 3-for-4 with a solo home run, his team-leading 11th and third in July during the fourth inning.
Quintin Torres-Costa made his MGM Park debut and pitched out of a jam in the eighth and returned for a scoreless ninth to keep his Double-A ERA at 0.00. Unfortunately for the Shuckers, they were unable to solve relievers Thaddius Lowry and Connor Walsh (S, 1) in the late innings.
In his first Double-A game of the season, catcher René García hit a double, reached base three times and threw out a base-stealer. Johnny Davis reached base safely three times on Friday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and notching his 26th stolen base of the season.
The Shuckers will try again against the Barons on Saturday night, as Corbin Burnes takes his minors-leading ERA to the mound against Barons lefty Jordan Guerrero. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with live coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio.
