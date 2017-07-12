Shuckers fall again in walk-off fashion at Jacksonville

The Biloxi Shuckers were walked off for the third time in four games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, falling 3-2 to the Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday afternoon. John Norwood's solo home run in the 10th inning was the game-winner in the series finale.
Freddy Peralta was solid once again for the Shuckers (9-11), departing with two outs in the sixth inning with the game still scoreless. The young righty struck out five batters over 5 2/3 innings, allowing only one run that came in after he departed the game. Omar Bencomo was just as good for the Jumbo Shrimp, scattering three hits over five shutout innings.
Quintin Torres-Costa allowed Peralta's inherited runner to score with an RBI single to Cam Maron in the sixth inning, but recovered with a scoreless seventh in his Double-A debut. The Hawaii native, Torres-Costa, was activated just prior to Wednesday’s game and was making his Double-A debut.
With the Jumbo Shrimp leading 1-0 in the top of the eighth inning, Javier Betancourt singled into the gap and Dustin Houle launched his first home run of the season into the right field stands to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. Houle was replaced by fellow catcher Jacob Nottingham after the home run due to an apparent injury.
Biloxi's lead would not last long, however, as Miguel Rojas led off the bottom of the eighth with a single off Jorge Lopez and took third on a Norwood single. Maron lofted a sacrifice fly to center to tie the game 2-2.
Norwood led off the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run off Nick Ramirez (4-3) to end the ballgame.
Biloxi right-hander Luis Ortiz matches up against Jordan Stephens as the Shuckers return home to MGM Park to face the Birmingham Barons at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Tuesday's game: For the second time in the series, a wild pitch ended a walk-off loss for the Biloxi Shuckers in Jacksonville. On Tuesday night, the wild pitch completed a comeback for the Jumbo Shrimp as they regained control of first place with a 4-3 victory.
Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers, throwing a season-high 63 pitches in his continued return from Tommy John surgery. The righty lasted 3.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits in the first inning but settling down to strike out four batters.
In the fourth, Michael Choice went deep off Chris Mazza for his fourth home run in the past two games. Johnny Davis hit a two-run triple in the fifth to extend the Shuckers lead to 3-1.
The Shrimp would chip away, bringing home a run off Jon Perrin in the fifth with a sacrifice fly and tying the game in the seventh after a Gabriel Noriega throwing error on a bunt attempt turned into an unearned run.
Though Tayler Scott (4-5) stranded a runner at third in the eighth, the momentum remained with the Jumbo Shrimp. Clayton Mortensen (1-0) got the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and a leadoff double from Taylor Ard off Scott in the bottom of the ninth inning put the Shuckers behind the eight-ball. Despite a spectacular play from Jacob Nottingham to catch a sacrifice bunt attempt, the Shrimp loaded the bases with one out and Ard scored on a wild pitch to win the game.
Southern League
North
W
L
Pct.
GB
Chattanooga (Twins)
14
5
.737
—
Tennessee (Cubs)
11
8
.579
3
Montgomery (Rays)
10
9
.526
4
Jackson (Diamondbacks)
10
9
.526
4
Birmingham (White Sox)
7
12
.368
7
South
W
L
Pct.
GB
Jacksonville (Marlins)
11
9
.550
—
Pensacola (Reds)
10
9
.526
1/2
Mobile (Angels)
9
9
.500
1/2
Biloxi (Brewers)
9
11
.450
1.5
Mississippi (Braves)
4
14
.222
5 1/2
Comments