Choice homers again but wild pitch walkoff dooms Biloxi

For the second time in the series, a wild pitch ended a walkoff loss for the Biloxi Shuckers in Jacksonville. On Tuesday night, the wild pitch completed a comeback for the Jumbo Shrimp as they regained control of first place with a 4-3 victory.
Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers, throwing a season-high 63 pitches in his continued return from Tommy John surgery. The righty went 3.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits in the first inning but settling down to strike out four batters.
In the fourth, Michael Choice went deep off Chris Mazza for his fourth home run in the past two games. Johnny Davis hit a two-run triple in the fifth to extend the Shuckers lead to 3-1.
The Shrimp would chip away, bringing home a run off Jon Perrin in the fifth with a sacrifice fly and tying the game in the seventh after a Gabriel Noriega throwing error on a bunt attempt turned into an unearned run.
Though Tayler Scott (L, 4-5) stranded a runner at third in the eighth, the momentum remained with the Jumbo Shrimp. Clayton Mortensen (W, 1-0) got the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and a leadoff double from Taylor Ard off Scott in the bottom of the ninth inning put the Shuckers behind the eight-ball. Despite a spectacular play from Jacob Nottingham to catch a sacrifice bunt attempt, the Shrimp loaded the bases with one out and Ard scored on a wild pitch to win the game.
The Shuckers play a matinee in their series finale at Jacksonville on Wednesday, sending Freddy Peralta to the mound as they try to salvage a split on the road trip. First pitch is at 11:05 a.m. with live coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio.
