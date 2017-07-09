Jacksonville holds off Shuckers

The Biloxi Shuckers suffered a tough loss in their series opener in Jacksonville on Sunday, falling 1-0 to the Jumbo Shrimp in 11 innings after a walk-off wild pitch brought in the only run of the game.
Shuckers’ starter Corbin Burnes and reliever Nick Ramirez combined for 10 shutout innings on Sunday
With the loss, the Shuckers fall a game back of the Jumbo Shrimp in the Southern League South. They remain tied for second with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, who also lost on Sunday. The Shuckers are now 5-1 at Jacksonville this season and 8-3 overall in the Shellfish Series this season.
Burnes was electric once again for the Shuckers, delivering 7.0 shutout innings to lower his Double-A ERA to 1.06. The righty allowed only four singles and struck out six for his fifth scoreless outing in seven starts with Biloxi. His overall ERA in 17 starts between Carolina and Biloxi is also 1.06, still the best among qualified starters in all of Minor League Baseball.
The Shuckers were unable to get anything going offensively against Trevor Richards, who struck out ten batters and allowed just three hits over 7.0 shutout innings of his own. Neither team established much of a threat, save for two Dustin DeMuth flyouts to deep center and a pair of Shrimp singles off Burnes in the seventh.
Ramirez provided three perfect innings of relief for the Shuckers lowering his season ERA to 1.26, but the offense was similarly stymied against Clayton Mortensen, Daniel Schlereth, and Severino Gonzalez (3-4).
In the bottom of the 11th, Javi Salas (1-2) allowed a leadoff double to Chris Diaz to put the Shrimp in prime position to win the game. After an intentional walk filled first base, DeMuth made a terrific play to thwart a sacrifice bunt attempt and keep the lead runner at second. But a fielder's choice sent Rehiner Cordova to third as the winning run, and a wild pitch with two outs scored him to give Jacksonville the hard-fought victory.
The Shuckers look to even up the series at 6:05 p.m. Monday night as they send Aaron Wilkerson to the mound to face Mike Kickham.
