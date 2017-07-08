Coulter, Shuckers overtake Blue Wahoos

Biloxi Shuckers completed a thrilling comeback on Saturday night, overcoming a 6-1 deficit to win their series finale against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 11-6.
Michael Choice's eighth-inning double was the eventual game winner in the dramatic victory. The Shuckers (8-8) head to Jacksonville in a three-way tie for first place in the division.
It was a festive atmosphere at MGM Park for Military Appreciation night, as 3,837 fans enjoyed a clear night for baseball.
The Shuckers got started against Keury Mella in the third inning, as Michael Reed drove in Johnny Davis with an RBI single to take a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Shuckers outfielder departed the game in the fourth after an apparent injury.
Luis Ortiz was dominant for the Shuckers for four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth when Mella hit a two-out, two-run double to give the Wahoos a 2-1 lead. The third out of the inning was elusive, as Ortiz and Tayler Scott allowed five more batters to reach base to score six total runs. Nick Longhi capped the Pensacola (8-8) rally with a three-run double.
In the sixth, Dustin DeMuth cut into the lead with an opposite field two-run home run to make the score 6-3. Scott, who doubled off the center field wall in the fifth, followed DeMuth's shot with an RBI fielder's choice to trim the deficit to 6-4.
Jorge Lopez (5-6) struck out three over two perfect innings to set things up for the Shuckers in the eighth, and Davis came through with a two-run single off Zack Weiss (0-1) to tie the game 6-6. Choice then followed with a booming double to center that made the score 8-6. Davis finished the game by going 3-for-6 with two runs and two RBI.
Clint Coulter gave the Shuckers breathing room with a three-run home run, his 10th of the year, to cap a seven-run eighth. Saturday night’s eighth inning was the biggest of the season as 12 batters came to the plate.
The Shuckers travel to Jacksonville for a four-game set against the Jumbo Shrimp starting Sunday night at 5:35 p.m. Corbin Burnes looks to continue his dominance in the opener against Trevor Richards.
Comments