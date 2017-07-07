Blue Wahoos slip past Shuckers

Freddy Peralta continued to rack up strikeouts in his third Double-A start on Friday night, fanning eight Pensacola batters over six innings. Unfortunately, his Shuckers were unable to solve the Blue Wahoos relief corps and fell 3-1.
Peralta (1-1) earned his first quality start for the Shuckers, allowing only five hits over the course of his outing. With 19 strikeouts in his first two Double-A starts and eight more on Friday, the young righty now has 27 strikeouts in 14.2 innings with Biloxi.
Former Shucker and Brewers farmhand Austin Ross was poised to continue his dominance over his former team after tossing 15.0 shutout frames earlier in the season. But a Wendell Rijo RBI double in the second ended that near-perfect run, and the righty exited due to injury with one out in the third.
The Blue Wahoos answered Rijo's two-out RBI double with one of their own in the third, as Blake Trahan doubled home Joe Hudson to tie the game 1-1.
In the sixth, Reds top prospect Nick Senzel sent a fly ball over the left field scoreboard for his second Double-A home run to give the Wahoos a 2-1 lead. Pensacola relievers Robert Stock (4-1) and Geoff Broussard kept the Shuckers off the board into the late innings.
Travis Hissong gave the Shuckers two more perfect innings of relief in the seventh and eighth, marking 9.2 innings of one-hit ball since being signed as a free agent two weeks ago. In the ninth inning, however, Gavin LaValley hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to end the scoreless streak and extend the Pensacola lead to 3-1.
Carlos Gonzalez retired the Shuckers in the bottom of the ninth to clinch a series victory for the Blue Wahoos.
The Shuckers will look to salvage the final game of their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday night, as Luis Ortiz faces off against Keury Mella.
