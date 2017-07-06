Shuckers can’t solve Pensacola, Jose Lopez

Fresh off a dramatic come-from-behind victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos one night earlier, the Biloxi Shuckers were unable to replicate their late-inning magic Thursday in a 2-0 loss at MGM Park.
Blue Wahoos starter Jose Lopez (W, 3-1) was stellar, going 8.0 shutout innings in his longest Double-A start. The righty allowed only three hits to the Shuckers and struck out seven on his way to his third win.
The Shuckers turned to Jon Perrin (L, 3-0), who pitched admirably in a spot start. The righty took his first loss of the year, but tossed five two-run innings on 75 pitches and struck out three batters.
Pensacola got an early lift from Gabriel Guerrero, who homered over the left field netting in the second inning to give the Wahoos a 1-0 lead. It was the first regulation home run of the season for the slugging outfielder, who won the Southern League Home Run Derby in June.
Back-to-back doubles from Nick Senzel and Gavin LaValley extended the Pensacola lead to 2-0 in the fourth. Perrin stranded LaValley at third with no outs, but with Lopez dealing on the mound the head start was enough for the Wahoos.
Nick Ramirez and Tayler Scott pitched shutout ball for the final four innings of the game, but Lopez retired the last eight batters he faced and Zack Weiss (S, 2) pitched a scoreless ninth to cement the Pensacola win. Ramirez lowered his ERA to 1.34 after making his 31st relief appearance. Scott made his league-leading 35th appearance and left the outing with a 2.01 ERA.
The Shuckers send Freddy Peralta to the mound on Friday night as they try to even up their series against the Blue Wahoos. Former Shucker Austin Ross, the ERA leader in the Southern League, opposes for Pensacola. First pitch is at 6:35 pm with live coverage beginning at 6:15 pm on Cruisin’ WGCM AM-1240/FM-100.9 and the Shuckers Radio Network. The game will also be available at biloxishuckers.com, MiLB.TV and TuneIn Radio.
