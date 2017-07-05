DeMuth, Shuckers down Pensacola

The Biloxi Shuckers evened up their series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Wednesday with a comeback 6-4 victory. Michael Choice's go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth proved to be the difference in the game.
Dustin DeMuth got things going for the Shuckers with a two-run home run off the right field scoreboard against rehabbing righty Rookie Davis. It was the fourth home run of the season for the All-Star first baseman.
Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers, and he turned in one of his most impressive outings of the season in his continued return from Tommy John surgery. The righty struck out six batters over 3.1 innings while allowing only an infield single and no walks. His 57 pitches thrown tied a season high.
Williams departed with two on and one out in the fourth inning, and Shed Long greeted Josh Uhen with a three-run home run to give the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead. Combined with his two-run triple on Tuesday night, Long has driven in five runs in two games against the Shuckers.
In the fifth inning, Johnny Davis collected his second infield single of the night to start a two-out rally. Blake Allemand followed with a run-scoring double to right-center that tied the game 3-3.
Uhen would allow only one more hit as he took the game through the sixth, and Jorge Lopez (4-6) struck out four of the first five batters he faced. But the Wahoos would mount a two-out rally of their own in the eighth, coaxing two walks off Lopez and getting an RBI single from Nick Senzel to take a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth, Allemand drew a leadoff walk against Domingo Tapia (3-4) and Choice followed with a 444-foot blast to left field that gave the Shuckers a 5-4 lead. Clint Coulter backed it up with his team-leading ninth homer of the year to extend the lead to 6-4.
Matt Ramsey worked around a double in the ninth to earn his league-leading 20th save of the season, which also ranks tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball.
Jon Perrin gets the start for the Shuckers in game three on Thursday night opposite Jose Lopez for the Wahoos at 6:30 p.m.
