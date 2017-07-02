Peralta, Shuckers down Barons

The Biloxi Shuckers beat the Birmingham Barons 3-1 in game one of their doubleheader to win their third straight game.
Twenty-one year old Freddy Peralta (1-0) was terrific in his second Double-A start, backing up his nine-strikeout debut against Mississippi last week with a career-high 10 strikeouts in five innings against the Barons (3-6). The righty allowed just one run in the first before settling in for his first Double-A victory.
The Shuckers (5-4) jumped in the lead with two unearned runs in the third against Tanner Banks (0-1), who was making his Barons debut. After Banks allowed Wendell Rijo to reach base on a throwing error, a two-out double from Angel Ortega and subsequent single from Jacob Nottingham put the Shuckers up 2-1.
Biloxi added an insurance run in the sixth with a two-out RBI double from Clint Coulter, and Nick Ramirez pitched two perfect innings for his second save of the season.
Barons center fielder Jeff Gelalich and hitting coach Cole Armstrong were ejected in the fifth inning after arguing balls and strikes.
