Shuckers nip Barons

The Biloxi Shuckers won their second straight game over the Birmingham Barons on Friday night, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit to win 5-2 and improve to 4-4 in the second half of the season.
Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers in his continued return from Tommy John surgery, and improved upon his last start by allowing just one run in 2.0 innings. He coaxed an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the second to escape further damage and end his 40-pitch outing on a high note.
Williams was relieved by Jon Perrin (3-0), who worked four shutout innings and struck out five to earn his third win. The righty entered with his team trailing by a run, but departed with a 5-1 lead thanks to some help from his offense.
After scuffling against Spencer Adams (6-7) through three innings, the Shuckers broke through in the fourth inning. With two outs and a runner on first, Clint Coulter launched his team-leading eighth home run into the left field bullpen to give the Shuckers a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth, the Shuckers loaded the bases after singles from Wendell Rijo, Dustin Houle and Johnny Davis. Angel Ortega brought home a run with a sacrifice fly, Blake Allemand added another with his third hit of the game, and Michael Choice notched an RBI with a fielder's choice. By the time the inning was over, the Shuckers had a 5-1 lead.
Perrin was supplanted in the relieved by Travis Hissong, who pitched two shutout frames in his second Shuckers appearance. Tayler Scott allowed a run in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate, but Matt Ramsey struck out Nick Basto on three pitches to earn his league-leading 18th save.
The Shuckers pick up their 40th victory of the season and second straight on Friday. They return to action for game four of their six-game set at Birmingham on Saturday, as Freddy Peralta makes his second Double-A start opposite Tanner Banks.
