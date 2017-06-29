Jorge Lopez gets another shot with Brewers

Biloxi Shuckers right-hander Jorge Lopez will get another shot at the big leagues.

Lopez was recalled by the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday after going 3-6 with a 5.04 ERA over 16 games this season. Thirteen of those appearances were starts.

Lopez' last two appearances have been out of the bullpen, throwing 3 scoreless innings.

Lopez was bumped up after Brewers starting pitcher Chase Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a strained left oblique.

Lopez was first called up by the Brewers for the first time on Sept. 22, 2015, and made two starts for the team.

The move puts the Shuckers' active roster at 24 players.

Dubon gets invite

Former Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Mauricio Dubon has been selected to play in this year's Futures Game, which will take place at 3 p.m. in Miami on July 10, the day before the MLB All-Star Game.

Dubon, who was promoted earlier this week to Triple-A Colorado Springs, is the active Southern League leader in stolen bases with 31.

His 31 stolen bases are already a career high.

Dubon is batting .263 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs over his first four games with the SkySox.

Dubon was hitting .276 with a pair of homers and 24 RBIs in 268 at-bats at Biloxi prior to his promotion.

If Dubon gets promoted to Milwaukee, he will become the first Honduran-born player to reach the big leagues.

The Shuckers (2-4) will play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Birmingham. The team will return to Biloxi for a 6:35 p.m. game on July 4 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park. A fireworks show will follow the game.