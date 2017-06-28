Birmingham downs Shuckers

The Biloxi Shuckers opened their six-game road series at Birmingham on Wednesday, falling 3-1 to the Barons despite another solid start from Corbin Burnes.
With their fourth straight loss, the Shuckers fall to 2-4 in the second half of the season.
Burnes (2-1), who entered the game with a 17-inning scoreless streak and a 0.76 ERA in Double-A, did not allow a hit through three innings and a run through five. But in the sixth, the Barons strung five hits together to score three runs and take the opener.
The righty's scoreless innings streak ended at 22 1/3, just shy of Brandon Woodruff's team-record 25 2/3 innings last year. His ERA rose to 1.53 in the loss and 1.21 overall on the season between Biloxi and Carolina, which still is the best in all of Minor League Baseball.
The Shuckers couldn't figure out Barons ace Jordan Guerrero (4-7), who breezed through 8.0 one-run innings to mark his sixth straight start of two or fewer earned runs. Save for a Blake Allemand double and subsequent Gabriel Noriega single in the fifth to score the game's first run, the Birmingham lefty managed to stay out of trouble.
Tayler Scott left two runners on base in the sixth and pitched through the eighth without allowing the Barons to extend the lead. Brandon Brennan remained perfect in eight save opportunities with a scoreless ninth to complete the Barons victory.
The loss by Burnes was the first of his professional career in 27 games and 21 starts.
The Shuckers look to snap their skid at 7:05 p.m. Thursday as Southern League All-Star Aaron Wilkerson faces off against fellow All-Star Michael Kopech.
